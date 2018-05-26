IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After 4 Terrorists Infiltrate From Gaza

“Assuredly, the evil man will not escape, But the offspring of the righteous will be safe.” Proverbs 11:21 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) hit military targets in a Hamas compound in Southern Gaza on Saturday night after four terrorists infiltrated into Israel.

The airstrike was in response to an infiltration by four terrorists on Saturday morning. The terrorists were spotted by IDF troops after they crossed the border into Israel.

The IDF released a statement saying the terrorists threw a firebomb and pitched a tent inside Israel with the message: “March of Return: Returning to the lands of Palestine.”

The suspects stayed in Israeli territory for about a minute. During the infiltration, the suspects hurled a firebomb that burst into flames & placed a tent with the caption- “The March of the return. Returning to the lands of Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/gUsylt72ZZ — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 26, 2018

The March of Return is the ongoing violent Hamas-led riots being held along the security fence separating Israel from Gaza that has been going on since March 30. The riots were slated to end on May 15, Nakba Day, the day after the Gregorian calendar date for Israeli Independence Day, but Hamas has called for the riots to continue. Over 100 Palestinians have been killed in the riots.

IDF troops arrived at the scene just a few moments later and shot at the terrorists who returned to the Palestinian side of the fence. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In addition to the infiltration, the riots continued with an estimated 10,000 Palestinians challenging the border fence on Friday and Saturday. Dozens of kites loaded with incendiary bombs were sent across the border igniting brush fires at three separate points in Israel.