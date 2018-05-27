“But Pharaoh said, “Who is Hashem that I should heed Him and let Yisrael go? I do not know Hashem, nor will I let Yisrael go” EXODUS 5:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Moshe (Moses) and Aharon (Aaron) approached Pharaoh and requested that he allow the Children of Israel to leave Egypt to celebrate a festival for Hashem (God) in the wilderness. In the following verse (Exodus 5:2) Pharoah adamantly refuses their request. Only in complete recognition of Hashem and His way is one able to treat others the way Pharoah treated the Israelites. Had he acknowledged the Lord, Pharaoh would not have been able to mistreat the Israelites as he did. Therefore, God emphasizes (Exodus 7:5) that the purpose of the ten plagues is to prove to the Egyptians and the entire world that He is the one and only omnipotent God.