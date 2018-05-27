IDF Fires Back at Hamas After Explosive Device Placed Near Border Fence

“I will crush his adversaries before him; I will strike down those who hate him.” Psalms 89:24 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) fired on a Hamas position in the southern Gaza Strip early Sunday morning after Palestinians had placed an explosive device near the Israel-Gaza border fence.

Hamas’ health ministry said that two Palestinians were killed and one was injured in the IDF operation.

“Its goal was to injure the soldiers operating in the area,” the IDF said of planting the device. “It was neutralized this morning by the IDF.”

Previous attempts to place IEDs (improvised explosive devices) on the Israel-Gaza border fence had been made in the weeks leading up to and during the recent round of riots led and instigated by the Hamas terrorist organization. Four soldiers were seriously wounded in one such incident.

Late Saturday night, the IDF struck Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip in response to a successful infiltration by several Palestinians who hurled a firebomb that burst into flames and burned a tire.

“A short while ago, Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip,” and IDF spokesperson stated. “The strike was conducted in response to the incident that took place earlier today, in which suspects infiltrated Israel and attempted to damage security infrastructure.”

“Additionally, the strike was carried out in response to the continued attempts to sabotage security infrastructure during Hamas-led riots,” the spokesperson added.

“The IDF views these ongoing attempts with great severity, specifically Hamas’ daily attempts to damage security infrastructure and threats to the safety of Israelis.”