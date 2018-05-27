Netanyahu: Israel Will Prevent Production of ‎Lethal Weapons in Lebanon

“You who dwell in Lebanon, Nestled among the cedars, How much grace will you have When pains come upon you, Travail as in childbirth!” Jeremiah 22:23 (The Israel Bible™)
Iran is the primary destabilizing factor in the Middle East, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, adding that “the fight against the Islamic republic’s aggression is not over. It is still ongoing.”
Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu addressed the volatile situation on the northern borders, saying that Israel will continue to spare no effort to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, including foiling any weapon deliveries from Syria to Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon.
Commenting on the alleged Israeli strike on Hezbollah weapon depotsFriday, Netanyahu said Israel will continue to undermine any plans by Iran or Hezbollah to produce game-changing weapons in Lebanon.
”We are working to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and we are also working to prevent Iran from establishing itself in Syria, where it can act against us. We are also working to prevent the delivery of lethal weapons from Syria to Lebanon or their production in Lebanon. All these weapons are aimed against the State of Israel. We have the right to self-defense and therefore the right to prevent their production and transfer,” the prime minister stressed.
Netanyahu said that he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the weekend.
”I told him I greatly appreciated the American administration’s steadfast position on the nuclear agreement and against Iranian aggression in our region,” he said.
Commenting on the riots on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, the prime minister stressed that “Israel will not tolerate attacks emanating from Gaza. Our security forces are working around the clock to defend the State of Israel, its borders and its citizens,” he said.
Written by Mati Tuchfeld and Israel Hayom Staff