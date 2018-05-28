There are myriad ways in which the Palestinian “leadership” works its evil regarding the conflict with Israel.

Being relentless is the overall strategy, but within that umbrella is any number of lies.

One is that Israel is guilty of “war crimes” against the Palestinians.

If you want one piece of proof that we live in a fallen world, consider that no Palestinian leader has ever been tried in The Hague. Not Yasser Arafat, not Mahmoud Abbas.

Yet Israeli leaders have to be concerned about traveling in some parts of Europe, lest they’d be arrested. In a report this week from the Times of Israel:

“The Palestinian foreign minister said Tuesday that he had asked the International Criminal Court to open an ‘immediate investigation’ into alleged Israeli crimes against the Palestinians. Israel rejected the request as ‘cynical’ and ‘absurd.’

“Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said he submitted the ‘referral’ to the court during a meeting with the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, in The Hague on Tuesday.”

It is absurd! But remember that many Palestinian lawyers were educated in the United States and Europe. The West has tolerated blatant evil by the Arabs for generations.

Which makes the West complicit.

Gaza has been a snake’s den for 13 years, since Israel pulled out. There isn’t a Jew in the Gaza Strip.

The story was that this “good-faith measure” by Israel would help and encourage Palestinian society to flourish and thrive.

That is sadly a fantasy. This week, too, Western aid agency reps were pelted with rocks and other materials while attempting to bring relief supplies to…the Palestinians!

Why? Because Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

There are numerous examples of Arabs murdering Jews over the years. Just two that are largely forgotten by the West are: the Ma’alot school massacre in northern Israel in 1974; and the Savoy Hotel in Tel Aviv a year later. Dozens of Israelis were murdered in these two incidents. In both, Israel’s elite counter-terrorism unit, the Sayeret Matkal, ended the sieges.

To give you an idea of the utter destruction that exists in the minds of the PLO (and other Palestinian terrorist groups), the Savoy killers were originally instructed to lie to their captors in the event they were caught. They were told to tell them they had come from Egypt (in fact, they had come from Lebanon), in the hopes that such a scenario would enrage the Israelis and cause them to cut off peace talks with Egypt’s Sadat.

They aren’t content with must murdering Jews. They want to spread chaos throughout the Middle East.

If the international leadership community had any moral compass, the Palestinian leaders would be arrested and tried in The Hague.

How long will we tolerate this evil? Much of the American evangelical leadership turns a blind eye to Palestinian terrorism and in fact, much of that leadership community is indistinguishable from Western elites in politics, the media, and religion. They are all leftists.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready