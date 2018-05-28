“I will bring you into the land which I swore to give to Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov, and I will give it to you for a possession, I Hashem” EXODUS 6:8 (The Israel Bible™)

At the Passover seder, four cups of wine are drunk. These cups correspond to the four expressions of redemption used in the above verse to describe the exodus from Egypt: “Bring,” “deliver,” “redeem,” and “take” (Exodus 6:6-8). A close reading of Exodus 6, however, reveals that there is a fifth expression of redemption, “I will bring you”, found in the following verse. Why then, are only four cups of wine drunk at the Passover seder? Jewish tradition teaches that while the first four expressions of redemption from Egypt have already been realized, the fifth expression of redemption, “I will bring you into the land” had not yet been completely fulfilled. Only when all the Jews in the world return to Israel and the Mashiach (Messiah) comes to Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) will the redemption be complete.