Third Annual ‘Inspired by Israel’ Video Contest Launches

“He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.” Deuteronomy 26:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, an organization that works to safeguard and strengthen the Jewish People and the state of Israel, announced its third annual “Inspired by Israel” video contest.

The competition, launched this week in partnership with the 12Tribe Films Foundation and hosted on the Israel Video Network, asks contenders to submit videos that entertain, educate and inspire the public about Israel.

“This contest is a chance for both professional and amateur filmmakers to show the world the amazing people, places and innovations of Israel,” explained philanthropist Adam Milstein.

“This is a unique opportunity for people of all backgrounds, faiths and ages to share with the world why Israel inspires them—expressing that through humor, original music, documentary-style research, and more.”

Entrants must register for the contest by June 24, and videos must be submitted a month later by July 23. The public will then vote for their favorite videos online from Aug. 6 through 13.

A total of $20,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winning videos as well as an $8,000 Grand Prize. The top 11 prizes will be chosen by a panel of independent experts including philanthropist Gila Milstein, Jewish Journal/Tribe Media President, David Suissa and President of Israel21c, Amy Friedkin.

Five other winning videos will be determined according to the public’s votes, and three additional “staff picks” will be selected by the Israel Video Network.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the end of August. Last year, the winners were revealed by live-stream at a special ceremony in the City of David that featured Jerusalem’s mayor, Nir Barkat.

During the ten-day period of public voting, entries received more than half a million views in 236 countries. The 2017 winning video, “Olah Chadasha (New Immigrant),” poetically explored a teenager’s love for her home of Israel five years after making Aliyah (moving to Israel).