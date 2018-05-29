Gaza Drone Fitted With Explosives Infiltrates Israel

“My faithful God will come to aid me; Hashem will let me gloat over my watchful foes.” Psalms 59:11 (The Israel Bible™)

A small drone carrying explosives penetrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip and was intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces last week, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit revealed Sunday.

“Several days ago, during the night, a drone believed to have crossed into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, crashed in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. “Upon examination, it was found to be carrying explosives.”

The Israeli army believes the drone was designed to detonate upon crashing and cause mass casualties, but the mechanism apparently malfunctioned.

The fact that a drone loaded with explosives managed to cross into Israeli territory, however, proves Gaza’s terrorist organizations have made significant technological progress.

Earlier Sunday, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis responded to recent threats issued by the Islamic Jihad, warning that the terrorist organization was “playing with fire” and “putting itself in danger.”

“We’ve been hearing the threats coming from Iran-backed terrorist organizations in Gaza,” he said. “The IDF views any terrorist activity directed at Israeli citizens with grave severity. We hold the terrorist organization Hamas responsible for anything that happens in Gaza.”

Written by Nikki Guttman and Israel Hayom Staff.