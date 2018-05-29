“The hail was very heavy—fire flashing in the midst of the hail—such as had not fallen on the land of Egypt since it had become a nation.” EXODUS 9:24 (The Israel Bible™)

The seventh plague of the ten plagues which Hashem (God) cast upon the Egyptians was hail comprised of a combination of fire and ice. Miraculously, the fire did not melt the ice nor did the ice extinguish the fire. These two opposing elements worked together to fulfill the will of Hashem. In the case of fulfilling the will of God, rules of nature can be overruled to highlight the awesomeness of Hashem. Pictured below is a stormy evening over the Arava in southern Israel which in it’s own right demonstrates the power of Hashem.