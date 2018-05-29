EU and UN Decry Worst Gazan Mortar Attack on Israel Since 2014 War

Pay them according to their deeds, their malicious acts; according to their handiwork pay them, give them their deserts. Psalms 28:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) came out condemning a mortar barrage from Gaza that struck Israel on Tuesday morning, the worst since the 2014 war.

The EU’s ambassador to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, tweeted his reaction.

As kids were preparing for school this morning a

barrage of rockets from Gaza fell on southern Israel. One landed outside a

kindergarten. I know the resilience of communities in southern Israel but

indiscriminate attacks are totally unacceptable and to be condemned

unreservedly. — Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) May 29, 2018

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, released a statement to the media, referring to the attack as “indiscriminate.”

“I am deeply concerned by the indiscriminate firing of rockets by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards communities in Southern Israel, at least one of which hit in the immediate vicinity of a kindergarten and could have killed or injured children,” Mladenov said in his statement.

“Such attacks are unacceptable and undermine the serious efforts by the international community to improve the situation in Gaza.”

It is UNACCEPTABLE to indiscriminately fire at civilian communities! I am deeply concerned by today’s rockets fired by #Palestinian militants towards Southern #Israel, one of which hit close to a kindergarten. Such actions undermine efforts to improve the situation in #Gaza. #UN — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) May 29, 2018

The attacks from Gaza began on Monday night with bullets from heavy machine guns that hit houses and vehicles in Sderot.

The first barrage of 25 rockets hit southern Israel at around 7:00 AM. One shell hit a tree in the yard of a kindergarten shortly before children were due to arrive. The army said its Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted the majority of the incoming shells from the first barrage.

Soon thereafter, two more barrages were fired and at least three projectiles landed inside Israel. A final mortar was launched around 9:30, landing in an open field. A total of at least 28 rockets were fired.

One person sustained light injuries from shrapnel in the shoulder and was taken to the Soroka medical center in Beersheba for treatment. No other injuries or significant material damages were reported.

The IDF responded by shelling a number of Hamas positions inside Gaza.

Also on Monday, gunfire from Gaza targeted IDF soldiers stationed on the border. IDF tanks responded by shelling the sources of the gunfire.

This recent wave of violence comes in the wake of Hamas-led “March of Return” riots. Over 100 Palestinians had been killed in eight weeks of protests, many of them military personnel of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.