“And that you may recount in the hearing of your sons and of your sons’ sons how I made a mockery of the Egyptians and how I displayed My signs among them—in order that you may know that I am Hashem” EXODUS 10:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem (God) plagued the Egyptians to teach that that He is the true God. In the above verse, Hashem adds that the plagues are also intended to cause the Children of Israel to recognize His power. After living in Egypt for generations, the Jewish people had becomes influenced by their idolatrous surroundings. The reminder to the Children of Israel that Hashem runs the world was especially important as they were about to follow Hashem into the wilderness on their journey to the Promised Land. Jews are commanded to remember the exodus every day of their lives. The memory of the miracles that took place then continue to strengthen our faith and ability to meet life’s challenges. The group of hikers above is channeling the journey of their ancestors as they enjoy their own adventure in the wilderness of southern Israel.