Hamas Rocket Hits Electricity Supply Line to Gaza, Knocking Out Power

As such, Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has instructed the Israel Electric Corporation not to put its employees in danger to fix the damage and to wait until calm has been restored to repair the power lines.

The damage is the latest example of terrorists in Gaza sabotaging critical infrastructure for its residents. Earlier this month, Palestinian mobs acting under instructions by Hamas attacked the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Israel, which provided vital humanitarian goods to those in the coastal territory.

Israel provides up to 120 megawatts of electricity to the Gaza Strip.