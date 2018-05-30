Kuwait Resumes Efforts to Implement UN ‘Protection’ Mission Against Israel

“Kings of the earth take their stand, and regents intrigue together against Hashem and against His anointed.” Psalms 2:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Kuwait resumed its efforts to bring about an international protection mission against Israel at the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Tuesday, albeit in a watered-down fashion.

The Persian Gulf country, currently serving as a non-permanent Security Council member, circulated an edited version of its original draft for the “international protection mission” in an apparent effort to win support from European countries and other members of the Security Council.

According to the AFP, the new draft “calls for the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population.”

Noticeably, the reportedly revised version of the measure omits any actual demand for an international protection mission. Rather, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres is called upon to provide recommendations to “protect” the Palestinians in a report to be completed within a 60-day timeframe.

A vote on the measure could come as soon as Thursday. The United States, which has previously argued that Kuwait’s resolution was biased against Israel, will all but assuredly use its veto power to kill the motion.

The Palestinian Authority for its part will appeal to the UN General Assembly if the Security Council fails to pass the resolution, AFP reported diplomats as saying. Although it is highly likely that the measure will pass in the General Assembly, the resolution would be non-binding.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon referred to Kuwait’s proposal as “shameful” and argued it was intended to help the Hamas terrorist organization.