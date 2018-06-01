IDF: Some Hamas Rockets Made in Iran; UNRWA Sacks Used in Terror Tunnels

“Kings of the earth take their stand, and regents intrigue together against Hashem and against His anointed?” Psalms 2:2 (The Israel Bible™)

As Hamas changed tactics, ending eight weeks of violent riots attacking Israel’s security fence in favor of rocket and mortar barrages, unlikely sources for their terror efforts were discovered.

The IDF released a statement saying the some of the more than 70 rockets and mortars fired into Israel in the last week were made in Iran.

“Among the munitions fired at Israel were also rockets manufactured in Iran,” the IDF said in a statement, without giving details about the types of munitions being provided by Iran.

“The Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization rooted in Iranian ideology,” the IDF spokesperson said in a statement. “Today, they used Iranian-made weapons.”

Israel and Egypt currently blockade maritime traffic into Gaza in an effort to prevent arms from entering. Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism and has provided Hezbollah in Lebanon with an estimated 140,000 rockets. Hamas renewed its political relations with Iran in April, just before calling for the violent March of Return riots with the declared intent of marching into Israel.

The IDF spokesman tweeted a statement that bags found inside a terror tunnel from Gaza destroyed on May 29 were labeled ‘UNRWA’, the acronym for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The sacks were used to reinforce the tunnel’s infrastructure.

The sacks had not been used for cement but the IDF decried the usurping by Hamas of humanitarian aid intended for Gaza civilians.

“The Hamas terror organization uses goods intended for the residents of the Gaza Strip to build terrorist infrastructures,” the IDF stated. “It should be noted that a lot of cement is invested in the tunnels, while it could have been invested in civilian purposes.”