Arab Media: Russia Green-lights Israeli Military Actions Against Iranian Military in Syria

An Arabic news source reported on the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Russia concerning the Iranian military presence in Syria, stating that Russia has agreed to “a green light” for Israeli military strikes against Iranian military target.

Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman is currently in negotiations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow concerning the Iranian military presence in Southern Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also in telephone contact over the matter.

Earlier in the week, Israeli Kan Broadcasting reported that Israel was demanding Iranian military in Syria be banned from approaching closer than 40-50 miles from the border in accordance with the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria.

The Israeli Defense Ministry issued a statement this week concerning the meetings, saying the two ministers discussed “the Israeli campaign to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.”

Asharq Al-Awsat, an international Arabic news source based in London, cited a Russian source as saying that “the two sides had agreed to ‘limit’ Iran, keep its forces away from the south, and to allow Tel Aviv to target menacing bases in the deep Syrian territories.”

“Russian sources said talks between the two sides produced agreements concerning the South of Syria, stipulating the withdrawal of Iranian-linked forces from the area and offering Israel a green light to launch military operations against any threatening target, except regime forces positions,” the report in Asharq Al-Awsat read.ly

Israel has hit Iranian targets in Syria, most notably earlier in May when the IAF hit more than 50 Iranian targets in response to an Iranian rocket barrage at the Golan Heights.