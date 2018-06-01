US Promises to Thwart UN ‘Protection’ Resolution For Palestinians in Gaza

“Who will take my part against evil men? Who will stand up for me against wrongdoers?” Psalms 94:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Following the rejection of a U.S. measure to condemn Hamas mortar attacks on Israeli civilians, the United States has pledged to veto an Arab-authored resolution at the United Nations that would afford “international protection” to Palestinian civilians.

The measure was scheduled to go up for a vote on Friday.