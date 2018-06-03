US Lawmakers Push for Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan

“To the Gershomites; out of the half-tribe of Menashe: Golan in Bashan with its pasturelands and Ashtaroth with its pasturelands.” I Chronicles 6:56 (The Israel Bible™)

An American plan to bring the U.S. closer to recognizing the Golan Heights was laid out for Israeli and American officials in Washington last week.

The six-point plan proposed by a group of American legislators and spearheaded by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) calls to implement trade agreements between the U.S. and Israel on the Golan Heights and formulate a letter “recognizing the changes that have taken place on the ground,” similar to a document that former President George W. Bush presented to former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon prior to the 2005 disengagement, acknowledging the existence of large Israeli settlement blocs in Judea and Samaria and saying it would be “unrealistic” to expect Israel to fully withdraw.

Last week, another initiative to cement U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, put forth by Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), was voted down by the House of Representatives.

The current plan includes six plans of action: channeling funds into joint Israeli-American projects on the Golan Heights; expanding U.S.-Israeli agreements, such as the free trade agreement between the two nations, to apply to the Golan Heights and labeling products manufactured or grown on the Golan as “Made in Israel”; formulating a congressional document declaring that Syria will not return to the Israeli Golan Heights; sending congressional delegations to the Golan Heights; and formulating congressional documents that recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.