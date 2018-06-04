Name him Yizrael; for, I will soon punish the House of Yehu for the bloody deeds at Yizrael and put an end to the monarchy of the House of Yisrael HOSEA 1:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The prophet Hoshea (Hosea) prophesied to the last generation before the Assyrian destruction of the northern kingdom of Israel in 722 BCE. In the above verse, Hoshea describes how the nation’s troubles stem from the bloody manner in which the ruling dynasty, the house of Yehu, achieved power. The Yizrael (Jezreel) valley runs through the northern hills of Israel, from Megiddo to Beit Shean. The ancient city of Yizrael, located on the western edge of the Gilboa mountain range, was a very important city for the northern kingdom of Israel. It was strategically located and its spring provided ample water for the city residents. It was at Yizrael (pictured above) that Yehu overthrew the house of Achav. Hoshea promises that Yehu will be punished for his actions. This prophecy reminds the people that even when beginning with good intentions, power and authority can easily corrupt.