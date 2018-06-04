An End-of-Days Guide to the Palestinians and Gaza

“And I will wipe out the inhabitants of Ashdod And the sceptered ruler of Ashkelon; And I will turn My hand against Ekron, And the Philistines shall perish to the last man —said Hashem.” Amos 1:8 (The Israel Bible™)

As Israel’s southern border is threatened by rockets, mortars and incendiary kites, End-of-Days experts weigh in on the prospective roles that Palestinians in Gaza play in the Messianic era.

Palestinians: Spiritual Roots in Israel’s Biblical Enemy

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, a Torah codes expert, believes that the modern day Palestinians have their spiritual roots in the Biblical Philistines.

“We can see this in the name they choose for themselves and we can also see this in their attraction for Gaza,” Rabbi Glazerson told Breaking Israel News.

He emphasized that not only was Gaza a military stronghold but it was also a major center for the Philistines’ idolatry and temple. “Their hatred for Israel is so great that it is clearly an ancient conflict and not just one from the last few decades. Their recent kite attacks, burning the fields in Israel, are precisely a desire of revenge for Samson burning the Philistine fields in a similar manner.”

He lit the torches and turned [the foxes] loose among the standing grain of the Philistines, setting fire to stacked grain, standing grain, vineyards, [and] olive trees.Judges 15:5

In a recent video on the subject, Rabbi Glazerson used a computer program that searches for equidistant letter sequences in the Bible to find the word “Palestinian” in the Torah. He found it in the book of Deuteronomy, which he explained is the section of the Bible that corresponds to the current era. The word “Palestinian” intersected with a verse that described God giving the land of Israel to the Jews.

Hashem your God will bless you in the land that Hashem your God is giving you as a hereditary portion Deuteronomy 15:4

“The Zohar (the seminal source for Jewish mysticism) states that this conflict that began in the Bible will continue until the Moshiach (Messiah)” Rabbi Glazerson said. “This is a spiritual battle which will never be solved by politics. It has to be fought on spiritual terms by learning Torah and keeping the Sabbath.”

Palestinians: A Nation That is no Nation

Rabb Levi Sudri, an award-winning Bible expert who is well-versed in esoteric sources, believes the appearance of the Palestinians is a final attempt to fix a nation that was flawed from its Biblical beginnings.

“Reincarnations are an attempt to fix things and this era, the time preceding the Messiah, is the final chance to fix problems that have their sources in the Bible. What we are seeing in the Middle East is the entire world focused on the final fixing of the Philistines. We first saw this in the Bible in Ham, the son of Noah, who was cursed for gazing on his father’s nakedness.

He said, “Cursed be Canaan; The lowest of slaves Shall he be to his brothers.” Genesis 9:25

“Abraham and Isaac tried to fix Ham by making a covenant with Abimelech the King of the Philistines, Ham’s descendants. But the language of this Biblical agreement is important today”, Rabbi Sudri emphasized.

And Abimelech said, “Here, my land is before you; settle wherever you please.” Genesis 20:15

“This covenant was broken by the Philistines in the days of Joshua, and again in the days of Saul,” Rabbi Sudri said. “It is precisely this agreement that is being broken again today.”

Rabbi Sudri noted that despite Israel’s clear military superiority, the Palestinians are succeeding in creating a challenge Israel cannot defeat.

“How can it be that Israel, with such a strong military, cannot cope with the Palestinians?,” the rabbi asked. “If there is a clear enemy, even a strong enemy, we can fight them. We cannot defeat them because the fight is on a spiritual level, the angel of one nation against the angel of another nation. Every nation has an angel but the Zohar explains that the Philistines do not have an angel.”

Rabbi Sudri referred to the Philistines as a “nation that is not a nation.”

“Every nation has a patriarch but the Philistines did not have a patriarch,” Rabbo Sudri said. “The word ‘Philistine’ is derived from the Hebrew word meaning ‘wanderers’ or ‘foreigner.’ With a real nation, you can make war or peace. Since they are not a nation, we cannot do either, neither war nor peace, with the Palestinians.”

According to Rabbi Sudri, this confrontation with the “nation that is not a nation” has a corresponding negative effect on the Jewish Nation.

“Israel is the most ancient nation, with the clearest claim to being a nation. But by entering into relations with the Palestinians, by agreeing to that definition of what is a nation, we shed doubt on our identity as a nation which is explicitly outlined in the Bible, a stronger claim to nationhood than any other nation in existence. By calling the Palestinians a nation, we have brought into doubt our claims to nationhood and our claims to our land, a claim that is clearly seen in the Bible, in archaeology and in every history book in existence.”

The Battle for Prayer

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, believes the spiritual roots of the Palestinians goes back to Ishmael, the brother of Isaac.

“As such, his fate is to be in conflict always,” Rabbi Berger said, quoting the blessing given to Ishmael by an angel.

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12

“His warring nature will continue until the very last moment before the Messiah,” Rabbi Berger said. “It will be the spark that brings the Messiah.”

“But the name ‘Ishmael’ means ‘God will hear,” Rabbi Berger pointed out. “By the merit of Ishmael, God heard Hagar praying in the desert. The real battle is over who God will listen to. That is why the Palestinians are concentrating on the Temple Mount, and specifically on prayer. They want to be the only nation that God listens to, and they think they can do that by preventing the Jews from praying on the Temple Mount.”

“Prayer has much more power than people realize, especially prayer in our times just before Messiah, and especially on the Temple Mount,” Rabbi Berger said. “We see this in the fact that since only Muslims are allowed to pray there, Islam is getting stronger in the world. It isn’t Islam that is getting stronger, it is the angel of Ishmael. The Temple Mount is where the final battle between Ishmael and Israel is going to be, and it is going to be a battle of prayer, a battle of the angel of Ishmael against the angel of Israel.”

‘Run for the Ship’

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-days author, believes the Palestinians are a prophesied wake-up call to motivate the Nation of Israel to focus on Messiah. To illustrate his point, he related a midrash (homiletic teaching) from the Talmud (Tractate Baba Batra 73b). According to the Talmud, Rabbah Bar Hana was traveling on a ship and went ashore to cook some food. The island turned out to be an enormous fish covered in sand. Feeling the heat of the fire, the fish turned over, sending Rabbah Bar Hana scrambling for his ship, which fortunately was ready to sail.

Rabbi Winston cited Rabbi Yaakov Lorberbaum, the rabbi of Lissa Poland in the 1800’s, known as Rabbeinu Yaakov.

“Rabbeinu Yaakov taught that this peculiar story in the Talmud is actually an allegory of what will happen in the days before Messiah,” Rabbi Winston said. “He explained the Talmud as teaching that the Jews will return to our land but we will end up ruling over another nation. The other nation will appear weak and small but they will actually turn everything upside down.”

“If the ‘boat is ready’, if the Jews are ready for Messiah, everything will be fine and we will enter into the Messiah,” Rabbi Winston explained. “If the Jews are not ready, we will ‘drown from the problems this small nation will cause us.”

Rabbi Winston sees this allegory as a perfect description of the Palestinian Intifada.

“The Intifada started in 1987, precisely 40 years after Israel became a nation,” Rabbi Winston explained. “40 represents is a complete period of gestation. A woman is pregnant for 40 sabbaths.”

“After Israel became a state, we were given a period of 40 years to show what was really conceived when Israel first became a state,” Rabbi Winston said. “We weren’t ready to ‘run for the boat’, to bring the Messiah. Since we hadn’t prepared for the Messiah, the Intifada was sent to wake us up, to push us to do what we need to bring the Messiah. In this case, the wake-up call came from a small nation that succeeded in overturning the entire nation of Israel, making us ‘run for the ship’.”