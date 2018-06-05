IDF Faces Continued Violence on Israel-Gaza Border

“Fear not, for I am with you, Be not frightened, for I am your God; I strengthen you and I help.” Isaiah 41:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel-Gaza security fence has been a hotbed of violence since the “March of Returns” riots began on March 30.

Violent clashes between the IDF and Palestinian rioters, though they ebb and flow in severity, have become routine over the past two months. Additionally, terrorist organizations are firing rockets into Israel. A recent rocket hit in the yard of a southern Israeli preschool.

“The weekend’s events are a continuation of Hamas’ repeated attempts to turn the area next to the security fence into a violent zone both above and below ground, conduct terror attacks, damage security infrastructure, and endanger lives of Israel civilians and IDF soldiers,” an IDF Spokesperson said on June 2.

Dr. John A.I Grossman, Chairman of LIBI USA, explained to Breaking Israel News that the violence on the Israel-Gaza border is ongoing, even if much of the international media does not report on daily encounters.

“Day and night, the IDF is standing guard at one of the most tense and volatile borders in the world,” said Grossman. “Over the past few days in particular, the IDF is working around the clock putting out fires and responding to emergency situations.”

Thousands of Palestinian rioters gathered in five separate locations along the Israel-Gaza security fence last Friday afternoon. In addition to hurling burning tires, fire bombs, and stones towards IDF forces, shots were fired at an IDF vehicle. A terrorist was spotted planting a grenade on the Israel-Gaza border during the riots. The grenade exploded but did not cause any casualties or injuries to IDF personnel.

On Sunday, the violence was still at a peak. Terrorist groups fired rockets into Israel in the morning. The Iron Dome missile defense system successfully intercepted three projectiles, but sirens sounded in the southern town of Sderot and surrounding areas, forcing thousands of Israelis to seek cover in bomb shelters.

In response to the rocket fire, the Israeli Air Force attacked five terror targets in Gaza.

“This strike was conducted in response to the projectiles which were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel last night, in addition to the acts of terror approved and led by the Hamas terror organization throughout the weekend,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s unit.

The airstrikes destroyed two rocket and weapon manufacturing facilities, an urban warfare training facility and infrastructure belonging to Hamas’ naval unit in the Gaza Strip.

“Kite Terrorism,” in which incendiary kites are flown from Gaza into Israel, has been has become a new and common act of terror over the past few weeks. Burning kites land in Israeli fields and cause significant damage.

Saturday afternoon saw the largest fire in Israel as the result of “kite terrorism” to date. The Karmia Nature Reserve caught fire from an incendiary kite flown from Gaza. The fire required the efforts of 12 firefighting trams and four air tankers to be extinguished.

Some 75 acres of agricultural land was destroyed in the attack.

On Sunday, Palestinian terrorists breached the Israel-Gaza border. The terrorists set fire to IDF military supplies and other equipment used in the construction of terror tunnel barriers between Israel and Gaza. The terrorists managed to return to the Gaza Strip unharmed.

On Monday, two Palestinians were stopped while trying to cross into Israel. One terrorist was killed, and the second apprehended by IDF Forces. The pair of terrorists was carrying an axe, and the IDF is being credited with preventing a terror attack on Israel soil.

“Every day presents a new and difficult set of challenges for our forces on the Israel-Gaza border,” said Grossman. “During these stressful times, we must offer emotional and physical support to the soldiers of the IDF.”