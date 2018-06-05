Israel Pledges Volcano Relief Aid to Guatemala

“In my distress I called on Hashem, cried out to my God; in His temple He heard my voice; my cry to Him reached His ears.” Psalms 18:7 (The Israel Bible™)

In the wake of a deadly volcanic eruption that killed at least 25 people in Guatemala, Israel will send emergency-aid money for supplies.

There is currently no report as to whether Israel will send search-and-rescue and medical teams to the country, whose Volcan deFuego erupted before noon on Sunday, sending lava pouring down streets by 4 p.m. At least 18 bodies were found in the rural community of San Miguel Los Lotes, with homes reportedly burning in El Rodeo, approximately 37 miles southwest of the nation’s capital, Guatemala City.