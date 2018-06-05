“After that, I will pour out My spirit on all flesh; Your sons and daughters shall prophesy; Your old men shall dream dreams, And your young men shall see visions” JOEL 3:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Like the other prophets of the Bible, Yoel (Joel) prophecies of the final redemption. In the final chapters of the book, Yoel uses pouring rain as a metaphor for an outpouring of Hashem’s (God) spirit among the people as the “day of Hashem”, judgement day, approaches. Jewish tradition believes that Yoel’s prophecy applies only to the Children of Israel who are residing in the Land of Israel. Only in Israel can one reach the spiritual heights necessary to communicate directly with Hashem. The prophet concludes with a vision of the restoration of the Land of Israel and the People of Israel dwelling securely within its borders. With the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the modern State of Israel just a few weeks away, the fulfillment of the prophecies of Yoel has never been more obvious. Pictured above is a family of young and old praying together at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, one of the holiest and most revered locations in the Land of Israel.