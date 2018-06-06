“North and south— You created them; Tavor and Chermon sing forth Your name” PSALMS 89:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Visiting the Land of Israel brings the Bible to life. The country is filled with landmarks and locations mentioned explicitly in the Bible. Psalm 89 praises Hashem (God), acknowledging that He is the Creator and Master of the world and draws attention to two of Israel’s great mountains, Tavor and Chermon. Mount Tavor is the location where the battle between Barak and the army of Sisera took place (Judges 4). Mount Chermon is the highest point in the Land of Israel. This majestic mountain reaches over 2200 meters above sea level. The above verse records these two Biblical landmarks rejoicing in Hashem’s name and testifying to the greatness of their Creator. Amazingly, Mount Tavor (pictured above) and Mount Chermon are among the most popular tourist destinations in Israel. Visitors from around the world flock to these sights to gain a deeper appreciation and personal connection to the Bible.