ISAIAH 28:2

“When he has smoothed its surface, Does he not rather broadcast black cumin And scatter cumin, Or set wheat in a row, Barley in a strip, And emmer in a patch?” ISAIAH 28:25 (The Israel Bible™)

Wheat, the first of the seven agricultural species of the Land of Israel (Deuteronomy 8:8), has been one of the world’s most important crops since Biblical times. The first mention of wheat in the Bible is Genesis 30:14: “Once, at the time of the wheat harvest, Reuven came upon some mandrakes in the field.” When Hashem (God) is pleased with the behaviors and society of the Children of Israel in the land, His favor is reflected in the crops which the land yields. Since the return of the Jews to the Land of Israel and the establishment of the modern State of Israel, the land has continued to flourish and yield an abundance of crops. Today, the Land of Israel is teeming with wheat fields (pictured above), just as in the days of old, confirming Hashem’s pleasure of His children having returned to His land.