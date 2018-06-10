“For Hashem will deliver Tzion and rebuild the cities of Yehuda; they shall live there and inherit it” PSALMS 69:36 (The Israel Bible™)

The first Israelites lived in the central mountain region of Israel, the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria. Avraham (Abraham) traveled from the north of the country through the Samarian hills down to Chevron (Hebron) the city in which he and his wife Sarah are buried. Yitzchak, (Isaac) Yaakov (Jacob), as well as King David and the Maccabees all lived in this mountainous region. Psalm 69 reminds us of the unbreakable bond between the Children of Israel and the hills of Judea. Hashem (God) promised this region to Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov as an inheritance to them and their descendants. Above, a young boy admires the vastness of the Judean desert, the exact locations where his ancestors walked. With the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel, the Children of Israel are claiming their inheritance which Hashem designated for them thousands of years ago.