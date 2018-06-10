Israel Destroys Hamas Undersea Terror Tunnel [WATCH]

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare.” (Pslams 144:1)

Hamas naval terror tunnel (Photo via IDF Twitter)

The IDF revealed that last Sunday’s attack against a Hamas naval facility destroyed an undersea tunnel that extended from the shore into the Mediterranean Sea. The tunnel was intended as a platform from which Hamas’ elite naval commandoes could penetrate into Israel.


The Israeli airstrikes on June 3 were launched in response to rocket attacks and targeted five targets in a Hamas naval military compound in the northern Gaza Strip. On Sunday afternoon, the IDF announced that the specific target of the airstrike was the undersea tunnel attached to the base.

The Hamas base was located approximately 2 miles from the Israeli border. The tunnel did not cross the border into Israeli territory but extended dozens of meters underwater into the sea. It is believed the tunnel allowed the frogmen equipped with scuba gear to enter the sea without being detected.

“We know that it was an operational tunnel that has been used, or at least trained in, before,” IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told the media. Conricus said that more undersea tunnels might exist.

“We continue to monitor [the area] using all of the operational, technological and intelligence capabilities at our disposal,” he said.

On July 8, 2014,  four Hamas naval commandos armed with automatic weapons and explosives infiltrated into Israeli territory outside Kibbutz Zikim on the southern coast. The terrorists were killed by the IDF but the attack came dangerously close to succeeding.

