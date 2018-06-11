And may God, the Ruler of all, give you his blessing, giving you fruit and increase, so that you may become an army of peoples. Genesis 28:3

The Israel Defense Forces called up thousands of ‎reservists on Sunday as part of a surprise exercise in ‎the Golan Heights on Israel’s border with Syria.‎

The drill is expected to last several days and will ‎include heavy security vehicle traffic in the area. ‎

Echoes of explosions are also likely to be heard in the surrounding communities, ‎the military said. ‎

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stressed that the ‎exercise does not indicate a change in alert levels in the northern sector but ‎is part of the routine training ‎program for reservists in 2018 and aims to test the level of preparedness at short notice.‎

The drill is being held amid mounting tensions in the ‎northern sector over Israel’s insistence that ‎Iranian forces leave Syria. ‎

Israel has destroyed multiple Iranian assets in Syria recently and reportedly reached agreements with Russia to remove ‎Iranian-backed forces from southern Syria and away ‎from the border. However, the Wall Street Journal reported ‎over the weekend that Hezbollah terrorists and pro-‎Iranian militants have returned to the area ‎disguised as Syrian army units.‎

Israel is wary of Iran’s efforts to expand its power in the region and has promised to resist any attempt by Iran to establish a military presence in neighboring Syria.

On Thursday, the Israeli Air Force concluded a large exercise simulating a massive strike on ‎targets in the Gaza Strip. ‎

The week-long drill, which was hailed as a success, included hundreds of ‎aircraft performing daytime and nighttime flights with the aim of reviewing the IAF’s ability to tackle multiple, simultaneous combat scenarios.