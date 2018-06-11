BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing Attack in Afula: One Woman Severely Wounded

“He will rain down upon the wicked blazing coals and sulfur; a scorching wind shall be their lot.” Psalms 11:5 (The Israel Bible™)

A Palestinian man stabbed an 18-year old Jewish woman multiple times on Monday around noon in the central Israel city of Afula. The terrorist, 20-year-old Nur Shinawi of Jenin, fled the scene but police found him in the city about one hour later, shooting him in the leg before arresting him. A knife was found in his possession.

The victim was taken to the nearby HaEmek Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. Hospital officials defined her condition as “very serious”, saying she had lost a lot of blood. After her condition stabilized, she was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit.