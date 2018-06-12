“He shall come as redeemer to Tzion, To those in Yaakov who turn back from sin —declares Hashem” ISAIAH 59:20 (The Israel Bible™)

For thousands of years, the Jewish people have been waiting for the fulfillment of Yeshayahu’s (Isaiah) promise of a redeemer coming to Tzion (Zion). Jewish tradition believes that as long as Tzion lies in ruins, the redeemer has not yet come. This belief implies that for the redeemer to come, Tzion must not be neglected. Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) and the entire Land of Israel must first be rebuilt by Jewish returnees, and only then will Hashem’s (God) spirit enter the Land. Indeed, as the Jewish People continue to return and rebuild Israel, our generation eagerly awaits the final redemption. Some of the most beautiful sites in Israel are the ancient ruins, such as the ruins in Caesarea pictured above, juxtaposed to the modern building and architecture in the country. This unique combination of history and modernity if the epitome of redemption from the ruins.