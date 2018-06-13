Facebook Watch-Selected Organization Promotes One-Sided Abortion Piece

Attn, the Millennial-oriented news brand selected for payments by Facebook under its Facebook Watch initiative, displayed its pro-abortion and divisive identity politics bias in its video “President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards on How We Need More Women in Office.”

Attn offers no counterpoint or pro-life voice and allows Richards to attack male lawmakers, painting them as extremists who are unable to serve the broader public because of their gender.

The Attn video’s accompanying text states: “Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, says that more women in Congress would lead to better reproductive healthcare and family planning. Women make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. Reps. and 22 percent of the Senate. Women’s reproductive rights have come under attack by politicians who do not empathize, spurring more women than ever to run for office.”

Attn cites a statistic that “60 percent of Americans support legal abortion,” even though Gallup research shows that some 68 percent of Americans say they support some or all abortion restrictions.

The Attn article encourages viewers to “Share this video if you believe in women’s right to reproductive health care,” and includes a widget that encourages readers to “Send An Email: Tell Congress you stand with Planned Parenthood.”

Upon clicking through the “Send” button, users are prompted with a form letter to their House representative with this language:

“The federal government is in the hands of extremist lawmakers who have tried for years to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers and cut patients off from care. If they succeed, millions will lose the care they rely on each year — with people of color, those with low incomes, and folks in rural areas most affected. I’m a part of the overwhelming majority who opposes ‘defunding’ care at Planned Parenthood health centers. I’m ready to fight like hell to protect reproductive health and rights in this country. I stand with Planned Parenthood, do you? Thank you for consideration.”

By subsidizing Attn’s editorial voice, Facebook continues the leftward tilt of the mainstream media; Attn is one of many other left-leaning news organizations selected by Facebook, with only Fox News standing out as a conservative voice.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Accuracy in Media