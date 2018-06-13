Shin Bet Nabs Staff Sgt. Lubersky’s Murderer

And if he smite him with throwing a stone, wherewith he may die, and he die, he is a murderer: the murderer shall surely be put to death. Numbers 35:17 (The Israel Bible™)

A 32-year-old Palestinian from the Al Ama’ari refugee camp near Ramallah, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Staff Sgt. Ronen Lubersky on May 24, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) revealed Wednesday.

Islam Yussef Abu Hamid was apprehended following a Shin Bet-led intelligence operation, which revealed that he had thrown a marble slab thrown from a roof of a building that hit Lubersky on the head critically wounding him. He died the next day from his injuries. Lubersky was taking part in a search and arrest operation with the Duvdevan commando unit, when the incident occured. Duvdevan soldiers took part in the raid in which Abu Hamid was seized.

Abu Hamid previously served time in prison in Israel between 2004-2009 after a Hamas cell of which he was part perpetrated a shooting attack. Four of Abu Hamid ‘s siblings are Hamas operatives who are currently serving life sentences for terrorist attacks in which Israelis were killed, including Shin Bet agent Noam Cohen, and three people killed in a shooting attack at the Seafood Market restaurant in Tel Aviv in 2002.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman tweeted following the arrest “no abominable terrorist will escape the hands of the security forces.”

Abu Hamid’s interrogation was ongoing, the Shin Bet said, with all further details subject to a gag order.