“Hashem gave to Yisrael the whole country which He had sworn to their fathers that He would assign to them; they took possession of it and settled in it” JOSHUA 21:41 (The Israel Bible™)

In the days of Yehoshua (Joshua), Hashem fulfilled His promise to the People of Israel by bringing them into the Promised Land. There are three aspects to the Jewish People’s obligation regarding the Land of Israel. The Jewish People are commanded to live in the Land, to build up the Land through strengthening it’s Jewish community, and to maintain a sovereign government over the Land of Israel. This week marks the 70th birthday of the modern State of Israel. After 2,000 years of Jewish exile from the Land of Israel, in 1948 Hashem once again fulfilled his ancient promise and restored the Jewish People to their ancestral homeland. Pictured above is Independence Hall in Tel Aviv, the location of the signing of Israel’s Declaration of Independence on May 14, 1948.