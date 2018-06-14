“And Yehoshua said to the people, “Purify yourselves, for tomorrow Hashem will perform wonders in your midst” JOSHUA 3:5 (The Israel Bible™)

As the Children of Israel prepared to enter the Promised Land, Yehoshua (Joshua) instructs them to sanctify themselves, as Hashem (God) is about to perform the miracles of parting the Yarden (Jordan River) and the conquest of the Land of Israel. In our own era, Hashem has continued to perform miracles resulting in the rebirth and flourishing of the State of Israel. The Children of Israel have been gathered from around the world and delivered to the Land where Jewish sovereignty has been restored! With Hashem’s continued deliverance and blessings, the once barren and desolate Land of Israel is blooming before out eyes! Israel’s economy steadily continues to grow, the Defense Forces of Israel are able to defend the Land and the People of Israel, and the nation continues to absorb immigrants from the four corners of the earth. Pictured above is a family hiking through the blooming Negev desert. With the return of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel, the barren deserts of the country have come alive and demonstrate Hashem’s blessings over the Land.