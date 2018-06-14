Israel’s Technion Launches $1.8 billion Funding Campaign

Israel’s Technion Institute of Technology has launched a $1.8 billion global campaign to raise support for the university a it seeks to continue its focus on technological innovation well into the 21st century.

The fundraising campaign, the largest of its kind by an Israeli university, was officially launched this month by the school and is expected to run through 2024.

According to the university, it seeks to deliver funding to “amplify Technion’s impact in sectors including the environment, sustainability, alternative energy and water conservation; health and medicine; artificial intelligence, information and communication; quantum science, matter and engineering; and advancing Israel security, leadership and diversity.”

Additionally, the campaign will help the Haifa-based school boost areas of need, including fellowships, faculty recruitment and retention, research infrastructure and capital projects, said the university.

“This campaign is truly global in nature,” Professor Peretz Lavie, president of the Technion, said in a statement. “Not only does it involve our societies around the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, France, Israel and the United States, but it will result in global benefits, such as better quality in soil, water and air; easy-to-use sources for clean and renewable energy; engineering aid to developing countries; advancing breakthroughs in fighting cancer; and much, much more.”

Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, will serve as the honorary chair of the Technion Global Campaign.