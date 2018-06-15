“These were vanquished by Moshe, the servant of Hashem, and the Israelites; and Moshe, the servant of Hashem, assigned that territory as a possession to the Reubenites, the Gadites, and the half-tribe of Menashe” JOSHUA 12:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Both in the Bible and in modern times, the Children of Israel battled to take possession of the Land of Israel. Moshe (Moses) led the Children of Israel in battle against Sihon and Og in the capture of Gilead and Bashan which became the geographic inheritance of the tribes of Gad, Reuven, and half of Menashe. Similarly, Yehoshua (Joshua) led the Children into battle at Yericho (Jericho) after crossing the Yarden (Jordan River) and entering the Land of Israel. Israel’s War of Independence, the first of many wars between the State of Israel and it’s neighboring Arab countries, broke out immediately after Israel’s miraculous declaration of Independence on May 14, 1948. Attacked by Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria, the infant State of Israel emerged victorious from the war. Israel’s miraculous victory made clear that Hashem’s (God) presence remained among His Children as He fulfilled His ancient promise of returning the Jewish People to the Land of Israel. The IDF soldiers pictured above take a well-deserved rest while one soldier wraps himself in a prayer shawl to commune with Hashem.