15 Fires in Israel Set by Incendiary Kites; IAF Fires at Group Launching Kite

“When you pass through water, I will be with you; Through streams, They shall not overwhelm you. When you walk through fire, You shall not be scorched; Through flame, It shall not burn you.” Isaiah 43:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Hamas threats to launch 5,000 incendiary balloons and kites at Israel fell short but several of the terror devices did cross the border, setting off at least 11 fires inside Israel on Friday and another 15 on Saturday.

An Israeli Air Force plane fired warning shots toward a group launching a kite. The IAF plane also fired at a nearby vehicle being used by the terrorists. Sources in Gaza reported three people were injured.

A balloon bearing the words “I Love You” landed near a highway in the Shaar Hanegev region on Friday. Police sappers exploded the balloon and an explosive device attached to it.

It is believed that many Gazans did not take part in the violent protests due to Eid al-Fitr, an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that ended the month of Ramadan fasting. The holiday began Thursday evening and continued until Friday evening.

Hadashot news reported that the IDF began using a new type of radar to track kites and balloons, allowing drones to intercept them.

The incendiary kites began as part of the Hamas-led March of Return protests that began March 30. Since the beginning of the protests, hundreds of kites have been launched, burning over 6,100 acres of Israeli farmland and nature reserves.

On Friday, as thousands of Gazans protested along the security fence, an unarmed man attempted to infiltrate into Israel. He was apprehended by the IDF and taken into custody.