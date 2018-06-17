US Threatens to Withdraw From UN Human Rights Council Over Anti-Israel Bias

“Why do nations assemble, and peoples plot vain things?” Psalms 2:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The United States is close to withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council after talks to reform the Council have failed to meet Washington’s demands.

A U.S. source told Reuters that the withdrawal appeared to be “imminent” as the UNHRC is set to open its three-week session on Monday.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has repeatedly suggested that the United States would pull out unless it reforms and ends its anti-Israel bias.

“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran and Syria, it is the council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name,” Haley said in March after the council passed five anti-Israel resolutions.

“The United States continues to evaluate our membership in the Human Rights Council. Our patience is not unlimited,” she added.

Israel is the only country with a dedicated item at the UNHRC, known as Agenda Item 7, which mandates a discussion of Israel’s conduct with the Palestinians at every session.

The United States refused to join the UNHRC when it was first created in 2006 under President George W. Bush. It later joined the council in 2009 under President Barack Obama.