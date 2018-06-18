While President Trump is muscling North Korea to give up nuclear ambitions, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu is doing an end-run around the ayatollahs in Tehran.

Both men are sending very strong signals to the peoples of North Korea and Iran that our beef is not with them. It’s with the leadership.

Netanyahu is offering Israeli technology to help Iranian farmers deal with drought. The water management technology can help alleviate the catastrophic problem faced by the Iranian people, in which 96 percent of the country deals with drought in one way or another.

According to YNet News:

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the Iranian population on Sunday Israel’s assistance in helping save ‘countless Iranian lives’ with its water technological expertise from the “cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water.”

In his unique style, Netanyahu sent a video clip to the Iranians.

“In his remarks in a video clip posted on Facebook with Farsi subtitles, Netanyahu began by pouring and sipping a glass of water, detailing his plans to launch a Farsi website explaining how Iranian farmers can recycle their waste water.”

He then did what he does best: connect with the people.

“’Millions of Iranian children are suffering due to mismanagement, incompetence and the theft of vital resources by the Iranian regime,’ he said, explaining that the shortcomings caused by Tehran could be compensated by utilizing Israeli technology and solutions.

“’Now, Israel also has water challenges. We’ve developed cutting edge technologies to address them. Israel recycles nearly 90% of its wastewater. That’s far more than any other country on earth,’ he proclaimed.

“’Israel has the know-how to prevent environmental catastrophe in Iran. I want to share this information with the people of Iran. Sadly, Iran bans Israelis from visiting, so we’ll have to get creative,’ he continued

Israel is in the fifth year of a very difficult drought; this happens once a century. Amazingly, desalination provides a staggering 70 percent of Israel’s drinking water.

By connecting his people with the people of Iran—and offering legitimate life-saving technology—he is ensuring that the ayatollahs’ days are indeed numbered.

Which brings me to a prophetic point: what if Iran is removed as a threat to Israel and to mankind? Meaning, what if tomorrow Iran is no longer a danger? Stranger things have happened. We are seeing unprecedented changes in Asia, and with Trump’s brand of diplomacy wed to economic interests.

The West is very, very different than it was only two years ago, with the Marxist Obama in the White House. For the foreseeable future, America is reclaiming its place as the leader of the Free World. Israel also benefits from this, and in turn, long-time enemies are losing ground.

So if Iran’s mullahs can no longer threaten Israel (either through an outright coup, or a massive citizen uprising, or…something else), what will happen to the predictions of some that Iran is directly involved in last-days prophecies?

Notice I didn’t say that Israel won’t end up alone at some point. We know from Scripture that they will. But what I am saying is, geopolitics can change on a dime. It always has. To allege that verses from a handful of prophetic books in the Bible prove that Iran 2018 is going to do this, this, and this is a huge gamble.

What happens when those predictions (of men) don’t come to pass is that more people disengage from the Bible and from Bible prophecy.

Are we irresponsible in writing books and church presentations that use Iran in its present form as a major last days harbinger?

Maybe.

In the meantime, God is using two Western leaders to alleviate the suffering of millions.

That is something to celebrate with gusto.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Rapture Ready