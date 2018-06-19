New Fashion Trend: ‘Pregnant’ Male Models

“And to the woman He said, “I will make most severe Your pangs in childbearing; In pain shall you bear children. Yet your urge shall be for your husband, And he shall rule over you.” Genesis 3:16 (The Israel Bible™)

The fashion industry goes to unnatural lengths to challenge convention as was seen at the recent London Fashion Week, when male models strutted down the runway proudly exhibiting pregnant bellies.

Chinese designer Xander Zhou sent the male models out in a manner that emphasized their pregnant bellies at least as much as the fashion with several of the models rolling up their shirts to expose the incongruous bulges. If that was not unsubtle-enough, one T-shirt read “New World Baby.”

Though transgenderism is becoming a fashionable cause among Liberals, male pregnancy remains a yet-to-be realized medical reality. As a result, the designer had to settle for plastic prosthetic bellies.

In Zhou’s vision of the future, male pregnancy plays a prominent role.The designer named his 2019 Spring line “New World Baby,” explaining on his Instagram page, “At Supernatural, Extraterrestrial & Co., we’re prepared to welcome a future of male pregnancy.”

This presentation is consistent with the designers general approach to fashion which he has dubbed”techno-orientalism”, in which he sees himself “sketching a map of future humanity.”

“In this universe, new boundaries of diversity can be explored,” he claims on his London Fashion Week bio. “This ‘new diversity’, beyond ethnic, racial, cultural, sexual and gender identities, is the Milky Way of imagination, absurdity and romanticism, where the old standards to examine human society and its individuals have been completely abandoned.”

Unnatural seemed to be Zhou’s specialty as one model sported a trench coat with six arms.

This is not the first time the London Fashion Show has showcased concepts of questionable taste. In September 2017, the fashion week featured a Satan-themed line of clothing presented in a church bedecked in occult symbols.