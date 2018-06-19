Teen Terrorism Victim Thanks God For Miracle That Saved Her

“In distress I called on Hashem; Hashem answered me and brought me relief.” Psalms 118:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Shuva Malka, the 18-year-old girl who was stabbed in an attack last Monday, attributed her recovery to God while her parents decried police refusal to classify the incident as terrorism.

Nour al-Din Shinawi, a Palestinian in his 20s from Jenin had entered Israel without a permit. On June 21, he attacked Malka in the city of Afula in central Israel, stabbing her multiple times in the upper body. Malka was severely wounded.

Shinawi fled the scene but police found him in the city about an hour later, shooting him in the leg before arresting him. A knife was found in his possession. He was taken to hospital and after being released into police custody Thursday, he confessed to the attack.

“Thank you to the master of the world who really did give us a huge miracle,” Malka, an Orthodox Jew, said at a press conference she gave from her hospital bed on Sunday. “Every second in which I am alive and strong, thank God, is not to be taken for granted at all. And thank you to the security forces. We have no anger. We are sure that the security forces are capable and that the people are doing all that they can.”

“I feel like this stabbing was not something that is personal to me. It is against the entire people of Israel. It is a reminder that we must move forward, grow from this, work harder and move up a gear. Pray,” she said. “The nation of Israel is strong and we have huge strength and that is what will really strengthen me. Thank you to everybody who has supported us, to the medical staff, to my friends and to the entire people of Israel. What a wonderful people,” she added.

Professor Doron Kopelman manages the surgical ward where Malka is recovering. He described her current medical state and progress in an interview with YNet News.

“Shuva needs to recover from extremely dramatic and critical wounds. There is no threat to life greater than this,” he explained. “Fortunately for us, she is getting stronger and will be with us for a few more days. I hope that she will be able to return to her regular life shortly.”

On Tuesday, Malka’s parents expressed anger that the Israeli police refused to categorize the attack after the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, classified it as such.

“Any other reference to downplays and belittles the incident,” Malka’s mother said at the hospital.