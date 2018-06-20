45 Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip, Iron Dome Intercepts 7

The Lord has made everything for its purpose, even the wicked for the day of trouble. Proverbs 16:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Up to 45 Hamas rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning and during the previous night. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that Iron Dome intercepted seven rockets and three were unable to get off the ground far enough to leave the Gaza Strip.

Red alert sirens were heard in Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council and Hof Ashkelon Regional Council during the early morning and during the previous night sirens were heard in Ashkelon, Gaza border communities and Kerem Shakom in southern Israel.

In response the IAF attacked eight Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Three IAF fighter jets struck three targets in a Hamas base located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip earlier on Tuesday night, the IDF spokesperson unit reported.

The strikes were in retaliation to the ongoing launching of incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory.

The IDF warned that it is ready to use “a variety of tools and means” to respond in an increasing intensity to such acts of terrorism.

Fifteen fires were reported Tuesday in the western Negev, although they were quickly extinguished by fire fighting teams.

Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi stated on Army Radio Monday that “there was never any idea” placed in the cabinet to open fire on Palestinians who are floating incendiary kites into Israel.

“We do not kill those who launch kites,” Hanegbi stated, “the cabinet backs the position of the security forces that as long as this will go on more and more Hamas assets will be bombed.”