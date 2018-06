US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, confirms that her country has withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over its failure to condemn egregious human rights abuses among its member states, including Venezuela and Iran.

With members like China, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Venezuela the Human Rights Council is not worth its name. pic.twitter.com/K7Ad2G6CeE

— US Mission to the UN (@USUN) June 19, 2018