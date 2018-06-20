I will restore My people Yisrael. They shall rebuild ruined cities and inhabit them; They shall plant vineyards and drink their wine; They shall till gardens and eat their fruits” AMOS 9:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Despite the predictions of punishments that will befall the children of Israel, Amos ends his prophecy with a message of hope. He proclaims that the day will come when the people will return to the Land of Israel, build houses, plant vineyards and trees, and enjoy their fruits. The Israel Bible notes that this prophecy is reminiscent of the idyllic times described by Micha (4:4) when every man shall sit “Under his grapevine or fig tree with no one to disturb him.” Amos concludes by comparing the people to a sapling planted firmly in the ground. Their connection to the Land of Israel will never again be uprooted.