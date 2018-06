Dr. Shadman Zaman is Bangladesh’s first visitor to Israel. Impressed that Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladeshi independence in 1971, despite his country’s anti-Israel stance, Zaman saw the similarities between his own people’s experience and that of the Jewish people.

