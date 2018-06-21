Hamas and Islamic Jihad: Israeli Airstrikes Will Be Answered With Rocket Fire

But rebels and sinners shall be broken together, and those who forsake the Lord shall be consumed. Isaiah 1:28 (The Israel Bible™)

Terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad warned Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes on the Strip will be met with rocket fire from Gaza.

In a statement released to the media, the factions took responsibility for the barrage of rockets fired at Israel on Tuesday night, which they said was a “response to Israel’s continuous aggression against Gaza,” adding that “the enemy’s leadership will bear full responsibility for its aggression and will pay a price for its arrogance.”

Hamas’ Spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum blamed Israel for the current escalation but also added that Hamas is not interested in war.

“It (Hamas) will always be ready to carry out its national duty of protecting the Palestinian people,” Barhoum said.

Earlier Wednesday, the IAF struck 25 Hamas targets in the Strip in response to ongoing cross-border arson and rocket attacks at civilian communities.

Five missiles hit towns around the Gaza Belt district overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, with at least 13 rockets landing in the Eshkol Regional Council alone. No injuries were reported, but, several buildings and cars were damaged in the attacks.

“In response to the rockets fired throughout the night from the Gaza Strip at Israel, IAF fighter jets targeted approximately 25 terror objectives in the Gaza Strip thus far,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. “The Hamas terror organization targeted Israeli civilians throughout the night with a severe rocket attack and is dragging the Gaza Strip and its civilians down a deteriorating path. Hamas is responsible for everything that transpires in the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences for deliberately targeting Israeli civilians.”