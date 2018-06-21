“A land where you may eat food without stint, where you will lack nothing; a land whose rocks are iron and from whose hills you can mine copper” DEUTERONOMY 8:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The above verse is taken from the Book of Deuteronomy, the final book of the Five Books of Moses. These books are believed to be on a higher level of holiness than the rest of the Bible, since Hashem (God) communicated each of these words directly to Moshe (Moses). Each verse of Deuteronomy must me mined carefully for its precious lessons. In the above verse, Hashem reiterates that the Land of Israel is a land where His presence is fully manifest, and where human relationships with Him are most profound and complete. Today’s reality attests to the truth of this verse. Anyone who has visited Israel will confirm that this country is not lacking. On the contrary, Israel boasts an abundance of Hashem’s blessings.