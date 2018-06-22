“He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.” DEUTERONOMY 26:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The above is one of the most beloved Biblical description of the Land of Israel. Rashi, a medieval Biblical commentator, explained this description literally: Milk flows from the goats, and honey comes from the dates and figs of the Land of Israel. Ramban, a second medieval Biblical scholar who lived approximately 200 years after Rashi, added that the word “flowing” in Deuteronomy 26:13 indicates exceptional fertility and abundance. Baklava, pictured above, is a popular and widely enjoyed dessert in Israel. Baklava’s sweetness parallels the sweetness of the Land of Israel. One can not help but focus on the words “a land flowing with milk and honey” while enjoying this delicacy.