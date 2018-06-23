BREAKING: Three Israelis Injured in Car Attack

Hashem made everything for a purpose, Even the wicked for an evil day.” Proverbs 16:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Three Israelis were injured in a car attack on Saturday night near Betar, south of Jerusalem. Though details of the incident have not been released through official channels, several Israeli media outlets have reported that the three injured Israelis are IDF soldiers who were on foot patrol at the time of the attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported the three were lightly injured in what the IDF stated is suspected to be a terror attack.

The area of the attack is the Al Khader Junction near the Arab village of Hussan.

The attacker fled the scene and is at large.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.