“No woman in your land shall miscarry or be barren. I will let you enjoy the full count of your days” EXODUS 23:26 (The Israel Bible™)

Several times in the Torah (Bible), Hashem (God) enumerates the blessings that will be showered upon the Children of Israel based on their observance of their covenant with Him. One of the blessings which Hashem emphasizes is fertility in both land and man. Last week, Israel celebrated its 70th birthday as a modern state. On the eve of this birthday, the population of Israel was 8,842,000 which is more than ten times the population of Israel in 1948, when the state was established! This amazing figure is just one example of the blessings of Hashem raining down onto the Land and the People of Israel.