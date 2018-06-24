Terror Attacks in Israel Highest in Over Two Years

“Hashem seeks out the righteous man, but loathes the wicked one who loves injustice.” Psalms 11:5 (The Israel Bible™)

In its monthly report, the Israel Security Agency recorded 365 attacks in May, representing a 40 percent increase from April, when 223 attacks were reported. 271 of the attacks in May were firebombs, including incendiary kites and balloons from Gaza. An IDF soldier was killed in May when a marble slab was dropped on his head from the third floor. One soldier was injured by an explosion in Jerusalem. Three soldiers and a civilian were injured by rockets launched from Gaza.

This is the highest number of attacks in one month since October 2015 when 620 attacks were recorded.

As disturbing as this is, it could have been much worse. Nadav Argaman the director of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, told a group of visiting interior security ministers Wednesday at a closed session of a Jerusalem international conference on terrorism that his organization had succeeded in preventing 250 terrorist attacks so far in 2018. According to Shin Bet reports, several explosive devices intended to be used in attacks in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem were seized.

Though the statistics have yet to be released, the situation is still volatile with thousands of incendiary kites and balloons being sent across the border from Gaza. Since the beginning of the protests, hundreds of kites have been launched, burning over 6,100 acres of Israeli farmland and nature reserves. The Tax Authority estimated that the damage so far will cost at least $1.4 million.

In addition, 45 rockets were launched at Israel from Gaza last week. Palestinian sources have reported more than 130 Gazans killed since the March of Return riots along the security fence began May 30.